A woman from Crickhowell is calling on walkers to follow the countryside code after her pony got stuck in a cattle grid.

Beth Watkins' 21-year-old pony Teifi had became trapped after escaping his paddock when walkers left a gate open.

Crews from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident in Llangatwg, Powys, on 5 March and it took four hours to free the animal.

A spokesperson for the service said: "To avoid Teifi becoming distressed, the vet who was also in attendance sedated him and crews proceeded to utilise road traffic collision and animal rescue equipment to release him from the cattle grid."

Ms Watkins said Teifi was freed after a four-hour rescue operation. Credit: Beth Watkins

Following the rescue, Ms Watkins said Teifi is "recovering well" but said "it could have been so much worse".

Posting on social media, she continued: "Please think when you open gates on private property. Close them behind you.

"As you can see, the support we received was incredible and we can't describe how grateful we are, but this is the Fire Brigade and the time they spent with us might have been needed elsewhere."

The Countryside Code urges all those who use the countryside, coast, parks and waterways to always leave gates and property as they are found and to follow instructions on signs.

Farmers and landowners may close gates to keep animals in or leave them open to give access to food and water.

