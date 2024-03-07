Investigations are ongoing after the body of a man was found in an outdoor seating area in Cardiff city centre.

South Wales Police said the man died suddenly in the Mill Lane area at around 4:30pm on Wednesday, 6 March.

The area is a busy part of the city centre and has lots of restaurants with outdoor seating.

A statement from South Wales Police said: "Police can confirm the sudden death of a man who was found in an outdoor seating area of Mill Lane at around 4.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, March 6).

"His death is not being treated at suspicious at this time.

"However, an investigation is on-going to establish the cause and circumstances of how he died."

