A Welsh MP has said that Parliamentary politics still doesn’t have the balance right between being a politician and a mother.

Alex Davies-Jones, who was elected as Labour MP for Pontypridd in 2019, and has campaigned for representation of women in parliament and in politics.

Speaking to ITV Cymru Wales’ Face To Face programme, she said she fears women are often deterred due to “abuse surrounding women in politics and in particular women of colour”.

The UK Parliament currently has a record number of female MPs, following the 2019 General Election.

Davies-Jones won the Pontypridd parliamentary seat in 2019 with a majority of just under 6,000.

Davies-Jones recalls how she was then told by veteran Labour MP Harriet Harman she has "as much right to be here as Borris Johnson or Jacob Rees Mogg".

Now, facing a reelection campaign with the next General Election expected this year, she says there is still work to be done to support women in Parliament, especially those who are mothers.

She faced her own journey with IVF, and continues to speak out about the battles she faced along her fertility journey.

"There are countless people around the country who are facing these situations on a daily basis," she said.

"If by speaking out about what I have gone through with my own fertility journey I can help one person then it’s worth it.”

Davies-Jones has been open in sharing her experience of IVF and being a young mother enterring politics.

When at home in her constituency office, Davies-Jones has offered work experience to young women from the South Wales Valleys.

Five years on from being elected, she refused to be drawn on whether she expected to be a government minister by the end of the year.

“I hope so for the sake of the country we will see a Labour party elected at the next General Election," she said. "The country needs change and we have a plan to deliver for the country.

"If you are passionate about something, anything, then politics is for you and if you have a voice then speak up.

"We need more women in public life”.

