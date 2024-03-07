A warning has been issued to households with tumble dryers after fire crews were called to three incidents involving the appliance in one week.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service shared photos on social media of the aftermath of one of the fires, showing the damaged caused to a kitchen.

They had been called to a blaze involving a tumble dryer at a house in Denbigh on 6 March.

A spokesperson for the service said: "Thankfully no-one was hurt - but these fires can cause a lot of damage to property."

Crews have been called to three fires involving tumble dryers. Credit: North Wales Fire and Rescue Service

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has issued the following safety steps:

Don’t overload plug sockets - the high wattage for a tumble dryer means that it needs its own 13-amp socket. Keep an eye out for any scorching or burn marks, including checking any visible electrical wires.

Don't leave appliances unattended – don't turn the tumble dryer on before you leave the house or go to bed. Tumble dryers contain powerful motors with fast moving parts that can get very hot. Tumble dryer fire causes 'substantial damage' at village pub

Keep your dryer well ventilated, make sure the vent pipe is kink free and not blocked or crushed in any way.

Always clean out the filter after using your tumble dryer.

The service also urged people to check their fire alarms.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…