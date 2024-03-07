Play Brightcove video

Jules King was diagnosed with Parkinson's nine years ago. In January, she came second in her first ever CrossFit competition

Jules King, 44, placed second in Wodapalooza - her first ever CrossFit competition.

Having her first Parkinson's symptom at just 20, it took 16 years for her to receive a diagnosis.

"I didn't have the obvious tremor and I was young so they didn't think I would have Parkinson's," Jules said.

Jules was diagnosed with Parkinson's nine years ago Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

"I was actually wheelchair-bound and bed-bound, needing 24-hour care for two years."

Parkinson's is a disease of the brain that causes shaking, balance problems, and slow movement.

Jules initially competed in triathlons, but says she got bored of the repetitiveness of cycling, running, and swimming. Her daughter entered her into Wodapalooza - where, to Jules' surprise, she came in second place.

"I definitely wasn't expecting to come second," Jules said.

"I actually cried when I found out. The dream was to come third and then I nailed it and came second."

Jules came in second place at Wodapalooza in Miami Credit: Jules King

Jules trains six times a week and sometimes twice a day with her coach, Sam, to guide her.

"Seeing her achieve stuff that she once thought was impossible gives you as a coach such satisfaction," Sam said.

"Jules is probably one of the most respected members in our gym and she's so accepting of her disability. I think that's one of the most humbling and inspiring things about her.

"Her spreading the word around the world is just showing people with Parkinson's that it's ok to accept it - own it."

Jules usually trains six times a week Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Jules says she wants to compete as long as she can, with her ultimate goal being to reach the CrossFit Games.

She says that crossfit has not only given her strength to do everyday tasks like getting out of bed and carrying her shopping, but has also improved her confidence.

"It's given me a confidence to be a better person. It's given me confidence in my body - that it's capable of a lot more than I think it is.

"It's given me the confidence to walk into a gym on my 'happy legs,'" she added.

