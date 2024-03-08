How much will your council tax go up in Wales?

Councils across Wales have voted on their budgets for 2024-25, including much council tax will increase.

The amount by which council tax has increased varies across the different councils in Wales with an increase of 4.95% in Torfaen, while Pembrokeshire has seen the highest increase at 12.5%.

These hikes come as the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) says councils face a £432 million shortfall after council tax rises.

What is Council Tax?

Council tax is money you pay to your local council and is based on the value of your home.

It pays for services your local council provides including bin collections, road maintenance, and running local schools.

Around 20% of council revenue spend is generated from council tax but it varies between each local authority.

How much will your council tax bill go up?

Anglesey - 9.5%

Blaenau Gwent - 5.55%

Bridgend - 9.5%

Caerphilly - 6.9%

Cardiff - 6%

Carmarthenshire - 7.5%

Ceredigion - 11.1%

Conwy - 9.67%

Denbighshire - 9.34%

Flintshire - 9%

Gwynedd - 9.54%

Merthyr Tydfil - 8%

Monmouthshire - 7.8%

Neath Port Talbot - 7.9%

Newport - 8.5%

Pembrokeshire - 12.5%

Powys - 7.5%

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 4.99%

Swansea - 5.99%

Torfaen - 4.95%

Vale of Glamorgan - 6.7%

Wrexham - 9.9%

Who is exempt from paying council tax?

Not everyone has to pay council tax. There may also be circumstances where your bill may be reduced.

You are exempt from paying council tax if all of those living in the property are full-time university or college students or all of the residents are under 18.

Since the 1 April 2019, care leavers under the age of 25 have been exempt from paying council tax in all areas of Wales.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…