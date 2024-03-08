Controversial proposals to change the farming industry in Wales are now in the hands of the Welsh Government after the consultation phase has closed.

The Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) has gained widespread attention in the past few weeks as farmers across the country have gathered to protest the proposals.

The scheme has been put forward by the Welsh Government to replace EU farming subsidies, which Welsh farmers can no longer access after Brexit.

They are intended to make the industry greener by requiring farmers to plant 10% of their land with trees and using another 10% as a habitat for wildlife. Only then would they be eligible for the government payments.

But many are strongly opposed to the policy, arguing it could result in lower food production levels and job losses.

More than 3,000 farmers gathered outside the Senedd to protest the Welsh Government's green plan for the industry. Credit: PA Images

A report, commissioned by the Welsh Government, on the consultation of the scheme says it could mean 5,500 job losses.

It also says the Sustainable Farming Scheme could see £200 million lost from the sector.

Protests in the past fortnight have seen 3,000 farmers gather outside the Senedd and, just a week later, thousands of wellies placed on the steps of the building.

The Welsh Government's plans are to help them meet their own target of planting 43,000 hectares of woodland by 2030. Credit: PA Images

The Welsh Government minister in charge of the scheme, Lesley Griffiths MS, has said there is much to be "carefully considered" as the consultation on the scheme has come to a close.

"There are many examples of the very highest standards of farming and food production in Wales, and we believe that we must support more farmers to achieve those high standards to ensure a sustainable future for our rural communities and our nation as a whole.

"We will use the wealth of valuable insight gained through the consultation to consider how best this can be achieved.

Protesters gathered at the Senedd at the end of February in the biggest protest the Senedd has ever seen. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

The next update farmers can expect will be the publication of the analysis of the consultation responses which is now expected in the spring.

Until then, the Rural Affairs Minister says "no decision will be taken on any of the proposals, including how we achieve the requirement for habitat and trees."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…