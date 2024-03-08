The revamp of a Grade I listed North Wales church has sparked online outrage among people living Anglesey.

Skeletal remains were uncovered after work to install underfloor heating took place at St Cybi's in Holyhead, Anglesey.Locals were left infuriated that Victorian pews were also removed and the organ "sold off" as part of a refurbishment, partly funded by the UK Government's Levelling Up Fund.Church in Wales officials confirmed that "human remains were reburied with due dignity" and defended the work taking place.

They added that pews are being taken out and a creche put in among other changes the work is for the "benefit of the community" and has been "approved by worshippers and the authorities".These include the 40-strong congregation at the 13th Century church, the Ministry Area Council, the church's governing body and Cadw, the Welsh Government's historic environment service.

Church in Wales officials confirmed that "human remains were reburied with due dignity" and defended the work taking place. Credit: Media Wales

But these assurances did little to change the outrage of the locals. One woman on Facebook commented: "People of Holyhead, this is what's happening to our beautiful church.

"They have removed the pews and given them away, replacing them with plastic chairs...they have found numerous skeletal remains ..(kept aside for now) while they dug down to put underfloor heating in.

"There is a shop, kitchen, children's play-area going in" and "solar panels are to go on the roof".

Another feared the work would impact tourism, and wrote: "Cruise ships come in and St Cybis is the only place of interest.

"If they visit the 'lovely 13th century historical church' now they will find 'the heart ripped out of it'.The Church in Wales said skeletal remains have been found during an "exciting project" to preserve and improve five churches including St Cybi's.

Clarifying the situation about the St Cybi’s Church project, MP Virginia Crosbie posted on Facebook saying: "A number of inaccuracies have been circulated recently – for example the railings and wall are not coming down, there will be new wooden pews (not plastic chairs) and there is no children’s play area."The Diocese will be putting some information online in the next few days which will clarify the scope of the works."

A spokesperson from the Church in Wales stated: "Llefa’r Cerrig - Stones Shout Out is an exciting project run by the Diocese of Bangor to preserve, renew and improve five of our most beautiful and historic churches including St Cybi’s Holyhead."These churches are an important community resource, providing space for worship but also for local events and meetings. Throughout the centuries they have stood the test of time and have required continuous care."It is our duty and our privilege to preserve these buildings so that they continue to serve the future needs of the local community.

"The improvements we are making to St Cybi’s are part-funded by Levelling Up and will ensure we preserve this historic church building as an important centre for use by the local community."He added: "At present St Cybi’s is closed while major work is being carried out. Once the work is complete St Cybi’s will reopen and will continue to be a place of worship but will now have better facilities to enable a greater range of community events to take place in the building.

"In order to create a more flexible space for events, we are installing new oak pews which can be easily moved depending on the type of event. We will also be having a new underfloor heating system with a heat pump."This will help reduce our carbon footprint and will make the building a more comfortable place to worship and visit."We are creating a comfortable seating area for families to use during services and a retail trolley that can be used during events."During the renovations, skeletal remains were discovered and have been reinterred in St Seiriol’s Cemetery with all due dignity and the relevant Christian rites."

