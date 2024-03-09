A health board has apologise to a grieving family after it emerged that a hospital had released the wrong body for them to bury.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said they were "devastated" by the mix-up at The Grange hospital in Cwmbran.

The family were not notified until several months after the death and it is understood a funeral had already been held.

The error is said to have happened in late 2023, just days before a similar mistake at the hospital, which saw the wrong body cremated.

The health board says the mistakes were down to "human error" and is investigating the circumstances surrounding the latest incident.

They say it is believed that there is no known family of the other patient and this is the reason there has been a delay in this case being identified.

A spokesperson for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “We are truly devastated for the family involved in this incident and we are deeply sorry that this has happened in our mortuary.

“It is with deep regret that this incident occurred within days prior to a similar incident already reported and was due to the same human error.

“Our initial investigation has just been completed and we are now further investigating the circumstances surrounding this second incident that occurred around the same time in similar circumstances.

"We have taken appropriate action since November within the mortuary setting and have put in place even more safeguards due to this second case.

"We have also conducted a retrospective audit to ensure that there are no further cases that mirror this incident and we have also asked the Human Tissue Authority to undertake a follow-up audit on our systems and processes for further reassurance.

"We have met with the family to fully inform them about this situation and to offer them as much support as they need."

