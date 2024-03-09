A 74-year-old man from Northop has been jailed after using controlling and coercive behaviour against his disabled wife.

Geoffrey Pennington is said to have "tormented", Amanda Jane Lloyd, 65, over a three year period, even threatening to 'take her teeth out and bite off one of her ears.'

Mold Crown Court heard that Pennington's crimes were eventually uncovered after Ms Lloyd made secret recordings of him attacking her, which she took to the police.

Prosecutor David Mainstone said that the behaviour towards Ms Lloyd, who has a range of health issues including osteoporosis, amounted to a "disability hate crime."

In court he detailed Ms Lloyd's ordeal saying that on 16 August last year, Pennington of Glan yr Eglwys, was outside their home talking to a neighbour. Ms Lloyd informed him his dinner was ready but he told her: "Don't you f***** tell me when to come in."

Mr Mainstone went onto say that Pennington later refused to take his wife to a hair appointment, so she had to go by taxi.

The court heard how he was also said to become abusive after drinking and did so on the evening of 16 August. Fearing something would happen Ms Lloyd began recording their conversation on her mobile phone.

Mr Mainstone said Pennington grabbed her hair and dragged her from room to room then slapped her and head-butted her above her left eye.

He is also said to have 'showered her with spittle until her face was soaking, tried to remove her teeth and told her he'd bite off her left ear'

Ms Lloyd was said to have been left feeling "utterly worthless" but managed to ring 999.

Mr Mainstone said Pennington then held a serrated knife to Ms Lloyd's throat, telling her: "Right b****, I'm going to kill you and then myself." However the police arrived in time to arrest him.

In an interview the defendant said his wife was an alcoholic and regularly falls over and gets injured. In a victim statement Ms Lloyd said she is afraid of him.

She said he has "completely destroyed her" and her quality of life is "non-existent". She said she had been kicked so hard by her husband in the past that she developed cellulitis.

Mr Mainstone said there was humiliation, degradation and a fear of violence. He concluded it was a "disability hate crime" over not just the day in question but over three years.

Recordings of the abusive behaviour were played in court and Gareth Bellis, defending, accepted they were a "harrowing listen." He was clearly acting completely and utterly out of control in drink," said the barrister.

But he said his client had been a carer for his wife and the behaviour was not motivated by hate. He added that they had both become depressed during the lockdown period as restrictions impacted their routines, going out and on holidays.

The judge His Honour Niclas Parry told him: "Over three years you tormented your victim mentally and physically, a victim who is vulnerable owing to serious health problems.

"She has been subjected to disgusting verbal abuse."

The judge added that the recordings were a testament to her torment but said it was not a disability hate crime.

Jailing Pennington for 28 months, the judge also imposed an indefinite restraining order prohibiting him from contacting Ms Lloyd directly or indirectly, going to her street or referring to her on social media.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...