Wales have suffered their fourth defeat in this year's Six Nations campaign, losing 24-45 to France at the Principality Stadium.

Despite a thrilling opening with Wales scoring two tries in the first half, the side were overpowered by the French team who scored three tries in the game's final 20 minutes.

It means that Wales are now bottom of the table ahead of next Saturday's game against Italy in Cardiff and they now face the possibility of a first Six Nations Wooden Spoon since 2003.

Wales were hoping to change their recent fortunes after narrow defeats at the hands of Scotland and England followed by a 31-7 defeat against Ireland.

Wales' Rio Dyer scores the side's first try during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Credit: PA Images

Wales went into half time trailing 17-20 to France after scoring two tries from wing Rio Dyer and scrum-half Tomos Williams.

As the second half began Wales started in great form, with some stylish play between Reffell, Costelow and Williams, opening up space for Roberts to cross for his first Wales try.

But then France began to once again show their physical dominance with Wales conceding penalties and limiting their chances of victory.

In the end they just proved too powerful for Wales. Two tries in the space of five minutes from the French forwards then secured the win.

Replacement prop Georges-Henri Colombe got the first and that was followed by Romain Taofifenua who charged down a Gareth Davies clearance kick to score a bonus-point try.

Ramos then continued to hit the mark off the kicking tee and after converting both tries he added a penalty to extend the lead beyond two scores.

France then then finished with Le Garrec scoring a fifth try in injury time.

