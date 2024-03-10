Wales are still searching for their first victory in this year's Six Nations but as the games keep coming, they don't get any easier.

Warren Gatland's men welcome France to the home of Welsh rugby this afternoon and will be hoping they can get a result to avoid the last match of the competition being a wooden-spoon decider.

Narrow defeats at the hands of Scotland and England followed by a 31-7 defeat against Ireland means Wales are only propped up by Italy at the foot of the Six Nations table.

But today the focus is on France. Gatland has rolled this dice with his side to turn out at the Principality Stadium, with several changes to the starting VX.

What time is kick-off?

The match at the Principality Stadium gets started at 3pm.

What's the team news?

Warren Gatland has made four changes to his side to face France this later today.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is the completely new centres pairing of Joe Roberts and Owen Watkin coming into the starting line-up, with George North and Nick Tompkins both missing out.

Neither North nor Tompkins are understood to be injured, with Wales' head coach looking to shuffle his pack to give some of the lesser experienced players a chance to make the red jersey their own.

Gatland said: “There are a few changes to the team this week as there are some players that deserve an opportunity.

“It’ll be a tough, physical challenge from France on Sunday particularly up front. We know they will start hard and it’s about us staying in the fight, having good line speed defensively and keeping our discipline. We’re looking for an 80 minute performance.

“We’re excited to be back at home for our last two matches and looking forward to getting out in front of a passionate Welsh crowd this weekend.”

Meanwhile France have named a much-changed side to the one that drew with Italy in their last outing.

In total, eight different players will line-up in Cardiff compared to the one which started in Lille.

What are the key talking points?

Wales go into the match hoping to not edge closer to an unwanted record - becoming the first Welsh team to lose all five Six Nations matches in 21 years.

Gatland said: “We need to win, and that is what Test match rugby is all about."

“We desperately want to win. We feel we have been going OK and we want to try and put a complete performance together.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland during a team run at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Credit: PA Images

“We know we are on a journey, but we are trying to fast-track things as quickly as possible. A win on Sunday would be a good stepping stone for that.

“Whether they (France) come here to throw the ball around or play an off-loading game, or whether they go for being a bit more brutal upfront and play for territory, we have just got to make sure we are prepared for anything.

“We are desperate to get that win. We know we are not quite there and there is a lot of work to do, but we have put ourselves in games and put teams under pressure.

Among the replacements for Warren Gatland's side is Elliot Dee who will win his 50th Wales cap if he makes it onto the field.

The milestone could come on Mother's Day, which for Dee will mean more than to most having lost his mother in 2016 - a year before he made his first-team debut for Wales.

Speaking candidly to ITV Wales' sports reporter Matt Southcombe, Dee said: "My partner Ruby has been outstanding, we've been together for over 15 years. She mothers us all in the house. She's absolutely amazing.

"Losing your mam at 20 years of age, it takes a lot to get your head around it. I've done a lot in my life I would have liked her to have been there to see.

"But that's what life is, it happens to everyone and it's the sort of stuff you've got to suck up and get on with.

"I know that if she was there she would have been proud of the things that she's missed."

Wales' Elliot Dee during the Summer Nations Series match at the Principality Stadium. Credit: PA Images

Who's starting the match?

Wales XV: Winnett; Adams, Roberts, Watkin, Dyer; Costelow, T Williams; Thomas, Elias, Assiratti; Rowlands, Beard; D Jenkins (c), Reffell, Wainwright.

Reps: Dee, Domachowski, Lewis, Martin, Mann, Davies, Lloyd, Grady.

France XV: Barre; Penaud, Fickou, Depoortere, Bielle-Biarrey; Ramos, Le Garrc; Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Flament, Meafou, Cros, Ollivon, Alldritt (c).

Reps: Mauvaka, S Taofifenua, Colombe, R Taofifenua, Roumat, Boudehent, Lucu, Moefana.

