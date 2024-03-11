Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Wales' Dean Thomas Welch

One of the Bletchley Park codebreakers who's just celebrated her 100th birthday says she is "overwhelmed" by the love she has received.

Kath Morris' efforts were key to defeating Nazi Germany in World War 2 as one of the codebreakers working at Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes.

According to Kath, the secret to a long and fulfilling life is, "living a happy life, doing what I wanted in moderation."

She continued: "I had a very happy marriage. I think just being contented with everything that is thrown at you."

Kath Morris said: "We had to report to Station X and you walk through the gates where you had to sign an official secrets act." Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

In 1942, Ms Morris received a letter that would change her life. She was to report for an interview in London, which led to her being deployed as a codebreaker at Bletchley Park.

It was here that German secret messages were intercepted and decoded, giving the Allied forces an upper hand.

Talking about her recruitment she said: "Within a fortnight there was a train pass and you had to report to (as it was called then) Station X.

"And there it was - you walk through the gates and you were taken to an office where you had to sign an Official Secrets Act, there and then.

"After that we had to learn the Morse Code for a start and, eventually, when we were proficient enough, you were put into what they called 'huts' and that was where I stayed."

Last week Ms Morrison celebrated her centenary birthday with another 100-year-old codebreaker during a celebration in Neath. She still wears the broach given to her for her service on a necklace.

With a cup of tea in her hand, Kath reflected on reaching 100 years of age. She said: "That's the same as being 99 years old. I'm overwhelmed, actually - really overwhelmed. Everybody has expressed love for me. It's been amazing."

