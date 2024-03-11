North Wales and Mid & West Wales Fire and Rescue Service face an independent review into their cultures.

It follows an ITV Wales investigation into the culture of the service in North Wales, which heard from more than 35 whistleblowers.

One whistleblower from North Wales described "sexual harassment and physical assault" at the service.

Jonathan Hill spoke to three whistleblowers who described a "hostile work environment" at the service.

Another staff member told ITV: "I still love the fire service, it is family but things need to change".

The Welsh Government has now announced a independent review into the culture at both North and Mid & West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

In a statement, the deputy minister in charge of overseeing fire services, Hannah Blythyn, wrote "Last month, I took the unprecedented step to appoint four commissioners to take over the running of South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

"This followed a damning report by Fenella Morris KC, which revealed persistent levels of staff misconduct, a dysfunctional workplace culture and serious and systemic failings in management at all levels.

"I said I would reflect urgently on the extent to which similar issues were present in Wales’s two other fire and rescue services. I have subsequently met both the chief fire officers of Mid and West Wales and North Wales fire and rescue services and the chairs of the fire and rescue authorities to discuss the Morris report and its recommendations."

Hannah Blythyn would not commit to a Wales-wide review when questioned during plenary on Tuesday, 9 January. Credit: Senedd TV

Ms Blythyn said that both organisations "have embarked on comprehensive programmes to review and improve their organisational cultures," saying that these build on staff surveys and ITV News' report on South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

She added that, while there are examples of good practice in both services, she "continue to receive correspondence from current and former employees of both organisations, including allegations of bullying, sexual harassment and favouritism in promotion."

Ms Blythyn continued: "The public need to be re-assured about the culture and related management practices in our fire and rescue services and staff need to be assured they have a safe and effective means to share their experiences – good and bad – within their organisation."

Both Mid and West Wales and North Wales fire and rescue services have agreed to carry out an independent review, with Ms Blythyn saying she would expect them to publish a report no later than autumn this year.

Roger Thomas, chief fire officer of Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue said: “We welcome Welsh Government's decision to accept our proposal to review how we are progressing on our cultural journey.

“A robust cultural audit, undertaken by an external company, has already taken place at Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and as a result, through the formation of a Culture and Inclusion Board and Working Group, an action plan to make wide-ranging enhancements to our Service is underway, a process which has been welcomed by Welsh Government.

“As well as focussing on the outcomes of our own cultural audit, this exercise pays cognisance to similar reports published by other Fire and Rescue Services, as well as His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services in England Spotlight report, recognising there are significant learning opportunities within their recommendations.

“We are committed to working closely with Welsh Government and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service on the review process – a collaborative approach which will ensure a comprehensive and unbiased assessment of our progress.

“The Service has a zero-tolerance policy on any form of misogyny, racism, bullying or inappropriate behaviour and we place great emphasis on ensuring our staff feel supported in the workplace, providing several routes should they feel they need to share any concerns.

“I want to show appreciation for the continuous hard work and dedication of our staff, as well as reassure the public that we will handle this process with integrity, honesty and transparency.”

