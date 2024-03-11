A housing association in Wales has advised 40 households to immediately move out of their homes due to a risk of Raac (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete).

Survey work carried out by Trivallis housing association on its properties in the Hirwaun area has identified issues with the roofs and ceilings connected to Raac in the building.

Raac is a lightweight form of concrete and the way it is created makes it weaker than the normal building material.

The surveyor has identified a "critical risk" to two properties, but 38 other Trivallis properties have the same design.

On Monday, Wales' education minister announced new funding of more than £12.5m to improve school and college buildings throughout Wales.

The funding package will include £2.56m to cover the costs of remedial works to all schools where Raac has been identified.

Trivallis has said that it puts tenant safety as the "highest priority" and advised everyone affected to move out of their homes immediately.

It added that it is finding temporary accommodation for tenants to stay in while it surveys their homes and plans what needs to be done to ensure they are safe.

Chief Executive Duncan Forbes said: "We understand that this is frightening and disruptive to those affected, but their safety is our main concern.

"We have a zero tolerance for risks to tenant safety which is why we are advising people to move out of their homes as quickly as possible.

"Trivallis fully understands the gravity of the situation and the impact it has on residents. It is dedicated to addressing the immediate needs of those affected.

"We appreciate the understanding and co-operation of our residents and the community during this challenging time."

Tenants who wish to move immediately are being offered hotel accommodation nearby, Trivallis has said, adding that it "will work with all tenants affected to ensure their accommodation needs are met."

