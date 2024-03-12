'Concern for welfare' of missing woman, 43, last seen going to South Wales hotel

Fears are growing for a 43-year-old woman who is thought to have been travelling to a hotel in South Wales.

Rona Handley, from Sarn in Bridgend, has been missing for more than two weeks.

She was last seen on Jubilee Crescent, Sarn, on Sunday, February 25.

Her whereabouts have been unknown since and South Wales Police are concerned for her welfare.

Officers have appealed for help to find Ms Handley, who is around 5’5 tall and also has links to Shrewsbury and Telford.It is believed Ms Handley headed to the Blaenogwr Hotel in Nantymoel.In a statement South Wales Police said: “Anyone who may have seen Rona, or who has information which will help us find her, is asked to contact us quoting reference 2400078938.”

