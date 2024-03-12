Fire chief defends appointment of man at centre of bullying allegations

Play Brightcove video

Chief fire officer Dawn Docx said in the past organisations have been "quick" to suspend people.

North Wales fire chief Dawn Docx has publicly defended South Wales Fire and Rescue Service appointing her deputy, Stuart Millington, despite him being at the centre of bullying allegations.

Mr Millington was appointed as interim fire chief of the troubled South Wales service on February 12, joining from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service where he was assistant chief fire officer.

He was brought in by Welsh Government-appointed commissioners to oversee change at the service following a damning independent review in South Wales. The review - prompted by an ITV News investigation - revealed sexual harassment and domestic abuse were "tolerated" at the service, with a damning report making 82 recommendations to help change its culture.

Just days after Mr Millington's appointment, ITV Wales revealed he was himself at the centre of bullying allegations, which he denies, relating to his employment in North Wales. He, along with the service, is facing an employment tribunal, with a hearing scheduled for May.

Addressing Mr Millington's appointment publicly, Ms Docx was quizzed about the matter on Radio Wales Breakfast on Tuesday - the day after the Welsh Government announced that both North Wales and Mid and West Wales fire and rescue services will themselves undergo an independent review into their own cultures.

"Can I clarify, the allegations were thoroughly investigated," she said.

Stuart Millington, who is South Wales Fire and Rescue Service's interim chief fire officer Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

"We don't have fear or favour, it doesn't matter what level you are in the organisation, we will have an investigation if there is a complaint.

"The findings of that investigation meant that yes, there was some learning on both sides and the organisation, but it wouldn't have been anything that would have precluded him taking up that role as interim chief fire officer."

Pressed on whether she thought it was an appropriate appointment, the fire chief said: "Yes."

In recent weeks, ITV Wales has heard from more than 35 whistleblowers who are critical of the culture in North Wales, with one describing "sexual harassment and physical assault" at the service.

As for the wider culture at North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Ms Docx said: "I think we're a growing organisation, and yes, all fire and rescue services have had that past that was macho, that was hierarchical, but moving forward we're not in that place anymore and I'm very grateful that the deputy minister listened to us and recognises that we genuinely do want to improve and she's given us this opportunity with the independent review to not only look at ourselves and assess what we're doing but also learn what we can do better.

"Culture doesn't just sort of stop, it doesn't just finish at one point and then flip over and change. It's a continuum and there are people out there who are still hurting from maybe injustices in the past. My message to them would be please, please come forward.

"I know it's awful to suffer in silence and I know it's also difficult to have that trust that you'll be believed and we'll listen and we'll act on it, but I want you to come forward because we want to help you and by helping each individual person and hearing their story and acting on it, we can then take the organisation into the future.

"If nobody comes forward, if we don't hear those complaints, then we can't get better. Difficult though it might be for I and my colleagues to hear what people have experienced, we want to know about it and all I can say again is please trust us, come forward and let us hear what you're experiencing."

ITV Wales requested an interview with Ms Docx but this was declined.

Chief Fire Officer Dawn Docx also said the outcome of the employment tribunal will be released

Appearing before a Senedd committee on Monday 11 March, Ms Docx said in the past organisations have been "quick" to suspend people.

She said: "We try where we can to keep them in the workplace and connected to the workplace but keep them separate from the person who has put the complaint in and any circumstances that might risk having an impact on that investigation."

