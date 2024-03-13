Two Cardiff City fans attacked a Swansea City fan and "gave him a kicking" in the stands after he celebrated a last-minute winning goal in the Cardiff end.

Brothers Cory Jones, 28, and Steven Jones, 34, punched, kicked, and stamped on the victim in an attack which was caught on camera.

They have both been handed suspended prison sentences and have been given five-year football banning orders.The Jones' made a beeline for Swansea City fan Samuel Evans who attended the south Wales derby at the Cardiff City Stadium on 1 April last year.

Cardiff City Stadium Credit: PA Images

Mr Evans had bought a ticket for the match in the Cardiff end having been unable to purchase one in the away end.A sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday (12 March) heard Mr Evans "instinctively" celebrated a winning Swansea goal in the 99th minute and revealed his Swansea City shirt in the process.

As a result, the Jones brothers climbed over a number of seats and began attacking their victim.

Cardiff-born defender Ben Cabango scored a last-gasp winner in the derby which saw the Swans beat the Bluebirds 3-2.Mobile phone and CCTV footage was played to the court by prosecutor Alice Sykes in which shows Steven Jones starting the initial attack before Cory Jones stamped, kicked, and punched the victim.

Stewards attempted to separate the two sets of fans but as they attempted to move Mr Evans the defendants pursued him and continued to throw punches.

The footage showed Mr Evans falling down stairs in the stand but this was not down to the defendants.Mr Evans was taken to hospital to receive treatment for injuries including a haematoma to the back of his head and a red mark to his abdomen.In a victim statement, Mr Evans said: "The first few days after the incident I couldn't sleep very well and the thought of going to away games makes me scared.

"I am anxious of going to places with opposing teams and crowds of fans... I am scared and anxious to go to away games and I haven't been to one since... I am anxious about bumping into the defendants and anxious about what would happen if they recognised me."

The case was heard at Cardiff Crown Court. Credit: PA Images

Steven Jones, of Morris Avenue, Penrhiwceiber, Mountain Ash, and Cory Jones, of Milbourne Street, Abercynon, were arrested after being identified on CCTV footage and later pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.

In mitigation, defence barrister Andrew Taylor said: "The main stadium in Cardiff has a designated area for away fans. It's segregated and one only needs to travel on the M4 to the games to see the exits and entrances of Cardiff City Stadium are designated."

In response Judge Lucy Crowther said: "Everybody in court needs to understand whatever rules and regulations there are that does not justify someone getting a kicking because two supporters decide they don't like them sitting there and that's what those men did – they gave him a kicking."

Continuing his mitigation Mr Taylor said both of his clients both "hold their heads in shame" over their conduct and bitterly regret their actions.

He said Cory Jones was due to become a father for the fourth time and had served in the Royal Welsh Guards but was discharged on medical grounds after suffering a traumatic incident.

He said Steven Jones has a young child and works to support his family. The barrister said the brothers had lost their mother not long before the assault and "drank too much" on the day of the match.

Steven Jones was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment suspended for two years and Cory Jones was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment suspended for two years. Both were made subject to football banning orders for five years.

Cory Jones was made subject to a 23-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a 120-day alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement and must complete 180 hours of unpaid work and pay compensation of £500.

Steven Jones was made subject to a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 120-day alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement and must complete 12 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £500 in compensation and £500 in costs.

