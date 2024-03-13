George North announces Wales retirement after 14 years

Wales rugby player George North has announced he will retire from international rugby following the Six Nations finale against Italy on Saturday.

North is set to earn his 121st Wales cap in his final international game this weekend, which will bring the curtain down on a 14-year international career.

He made his Wales debut aged 18 in 2010 when he scored twice against South Africa at the Millennium Stadium.

He went on to win Grand Slams in 2012 and 2019 and the Six Nations title in 2013 and 2021. North represented Wales at his fourth Rugby World Cup in 2023 in France.

The 31-year-old wing turned centre, who is second on the list of all-time men's try-scorers for Wales behind Shane Williams, says now is the right time to step away.

Speaking on social media Wales’ most-capped men’s back said: “I’ve decided that the game on Saturday will bring my international career to an end.

“After 14 years it feels like now is the right time to step away. I have loved and cherished every second in a Welsh shirt and been able to play alongside some fantastic teammates.

“I’ve been very lucky to have lived my dream. I’m excited for the next chapter. Thank you all for your support over the years. Diolch."

Wales head coach Warren Gatland said: "George has contributed hugely to Welsh rugby, in an incredible career starting as an 18-year-old. The way that he burst onto the scene... I can remember seeing him play and thinking we need to cap this kid.

"He’s been incredible as a rugby player, but I think the most important thing is how he’s contributed to the squad as a person over the years: how positive and encouraging he’s been within and around the group, things that people wouldn’t have seen in terms of what he’s organised off the field.

"George has been outstanding and a credit to himself. He can definitely hold his head high. He and his family and friends can be very proud of everything he has achieved.

"I look forward to watching George play at Principality Stadium one final time in a red jersey on Saturday and I hope everyone will join me in celebrating him. Diolch George."