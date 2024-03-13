George North chokes up in emotional press conference ahead of final Wales game

Play Brightcove video

Wales centre George North delivered an emotional press conference after announcing he would be retiring from international rugby after Saturday's Six Nations finale against Italy.

North, 31, became visibly emotional as he discussed his 14-year international rugby career and his reasons for stepping back.

"In my heart I know it's the right time to step away," he said.

"I've been very fortunate to live a dream that not many people get to do, and to be able to do it at home in front of a sold out stadium with my family around me."

Pausing to gather himself, he joked: "It's dusty in here, isn't it? The air con must be ramped right up!"

He is set to earn his 121st Wales cap in his final international game this weekend. Credit: PA Images

The Wales wing turned centre made his international debut aged 18 in 2010 against South Africa, and is set to earn his 121st cap against Italy this weekend.

He announced he would retire from international rugby following the Six Nations finale against Italy on Saturday.

He is set to earn his 121st Wales cap in his final international game this weekend, which will bring the curtain down on an international career which has seen him travel to four Rugby World Cups and win four Six Nations titles, including two Grand Slams.

He said: "I didn't think this day would come, I hoped this day would never come, but it's about me being able to go out on my terms.

"It's not an easy decision for me at all. It feels like the right time for me now personally, the best thing for me and my family."

He continued: "It's always been about being the best I can be for Wales and being the best I can be with the three feathers on my chest.

"I've loved every single second of it, I've cherished every single second, the highs and the lows, which there have been plenty of, the people I've met, the friendships I've got, the coaches I've worked with along the way... I couldn't have written it better myself."

