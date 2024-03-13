Wales boss Rob Page has announced a 28-player squad to try and qualify for Euro 2024 via the play-offs.

Captain Aaron Ramsey has been called up after missing out on matches in October and November due to injury.

Wales face Finland in a Euros play-off semi-final on Thursday, 21 March, at Cardiff City Stadium.

A victory would mean Cymru will face either Poland or Estonia in a home play-off final five days later on Tuesday, 26 March, with a win sending Page's men to their third consecutive European Championship.

Wales are boosted by the return of their captain - who suffered a fresh calf injury a month ago after coming back from a five-month knee injury lay-off - and many of their players getting regular first-team football, while Rabbi Matondo and Dylan Levitt also return to the squad following injuries.

Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James are in line to win their 50th Wales caps during the international window, while Page has called up Rubin Colwill, Joe Low and Charlie Savage from the U21s for added strength in depth.

Rob Page's men missed out on automatic qualification for the Euros but were guaranteed a play-off place due to them being in the top tier of the Nations League's most recent edition.

Euro 2024 is being staged in Germany from June 14 to July 14.

Wales squad: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Tom King, Adam Davies, Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Joe Low, Chris Mepham, Ben Cabango, Neco Williams, Jay Dasilva, Connor Roberts, Wes Burns, Ethan Ampadu, Josh Sheehan, Dylan Levitt, Jordan James, Charlie Savage, Harry Wilson, Nathan Broadhead, Aaron Ramsey, Rabbi Matondo, David Brooks, Daniel James, Liam Cullen, Rubin Colwill, Brennan Johnson, Kieffer Moore.

