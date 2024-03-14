Police have released an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with an assault involving a corrosive substance in the Swansea Valley after he failed to attend court.

Dyfed-Powys Police has released a photo and are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Dean Mayze, 36, after he did not show up at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on Monday 8 January.

Mayze was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm following an incident in Abercrave on 10 December 2022.

The incident under investigation is an allegation of assault involving a corrosive substance.

It is not known where he is although it is understood he has connections in London, Kent and Hampshire as well as the south Powys area.

Police are urging anyone with information about Mayze to come forward.

A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "We are appealing for information to help find Dean Mayze. He was summoned to appear at Merthyr Magistrates' Court on January 8, 2024, on a charge of grievous bodily harm but he did not attend."

She added: "A court warrant has been issued for his arrest. The 36-year-old has links to the south Powys area as well as London, Kent, and Hampshire."

