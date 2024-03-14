A safeguarding report into the death of a disabled teenager who was found in "filthy" conditions has concluded her suffering was "avoidable" and improvements must be made in future.

Kaylea Titford, who suffered from spina bifida, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys in October 2020, after her parents allowed the teenager's condition to deteriorate so much she died.

The 16-year-old weighed 22st 13lb with a BMI of 70 at the time of her death in October 2020.

Her mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 40, was initially jailed for six years, while her father Alun Titford, 45, was told he would spend seven years and six months behind bars in March.

A Court of Appeal later increased the Sarah Lloyd-Jones' sentence to eight years and Alun Titford's to 10 years after the circumstances leading to her death "can only be categorised as extreme".

Kaylea was described as ‘funny and chatty’ by school staff. Credit: Family Handout/PA Images

The Mid and West Wales Regional Safeguarding Board has now published its 'Concise Child Practice Review' into Kaylea's death.

The need for "professional and organisational learning" and "improvement in future interagency practices" were identified in the review.

It also revealed how a lack of coordinated care and support, alongside living in a rural location were key factors leading to Kaylea's death.

Alun Titford and Sarah Lloyd-Jones were both jailed at Swansea Crown Court on March 1. Credit: Dyfed Powys Police

Powys County Council, Powys Teaching Health Board and Dyfed Powys Police have offered their sincere condolences to the child's family.

"The review has been an opportunity to reflect and share learning amongst all partner organisations and practitioners on a multi-agency basis, and we acknowledge the commitment and contribution of those who have taken part in the review process.

"We hope that the report will contribute to wider ongoing learning in relation to a number of key issues identified in the report so that children and their families are supported fully."

Mid and West Wales Regional Safeguarding Board say they are overseeing a 'regional action plan' to ensure that lessons continue to be learnt from Kaylea's death.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…