A festival which returned to Swansea's Singleton Park after a decade-long hiatus has been cancelled amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Organisers of Escape Festival said the one-day event was "not viable" due to increased costs.

The festival, which returned in 2019, brought some of the best DJs from the world of dance music to Swansea.

Organisers said they would leave fans with some of their "favourite moments" from the festival over the years. Credit: Media Wales

In a statement on social media, Escape Music Events, which organises 'Escape Into The Park,' said after being "inundated with messages" about this year's festival, it had been decided following "a lot of consideration" the event cannot go ahead.

Organisers cited "the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and increases in supplier & artist costs."

Despite cancelling the festival, Escape Music Events added they "will be bringing one of the most iconic names in electronic music to South Wales later this year," and told fans to "keep their eyes peeled" for news.

People who have previously attended 'Escape Into The Park' will be given the chance to register for tickets earlier than everyone else.

Having originally been cancelled in 2010, 'Escape Into The Park' has been popular since its return in 2019, with tens of thousands of people attending.

The festival has hosted some of the biggest DJs in dance music over the years. Credit: Media Wales

Making the announcement, the music events company shared photos from previous events as they said they would leave people with some of their "favourite moments from Singleton Park."

Reacting to the news, one fan said they were "gutted" by the cancellation of "the original old school festival," whilst another said although they were disappointed the decision was "totally understandable" given costs have "gone up so much."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...