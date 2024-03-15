Play Brightcove video

Warning, this video contains footage some people may find distressing.Credit: Crown Prosecution Service

Police are searching for two more men following an attack on a Swansea City fan at the south Wales derby last season.

South Wales Police has released images of the pair they want to talk to in connection to the attack on 1 April 2023.

The Swansea fan was targeted after celebrating a goal and was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff by ambulance. The 23-year-old was treated for cuts and bruises to his head, back and torso.

Stewards and other supporters intervened to prevent the assault and protect him.

Suspect four (pictured) is roughly six feet tall and of "medium build," according to police. Credit: South Wales Police

The two other people officers are now searching for include a white, stocky male with short black hair and a suspected tattoo on his neck. He is thought to be between 30 and 35.

The other man is also white male and roughly 6 ft tall and of "medium build." Police say he has short dark brown hair and a brown beard, and is thought to be aged between about 25 and 30 years old.

Two men have already been sentenced for the incident.

Steven Jones, 34, from Mountain Ash, and Cory Jones, 28, from Abercynon, pleaded guilty to assault and affray, and were sentenced earlier this week at Cardiff Crown Court.

Cory Jones (left) and Steven Jones were both previously sentenced over the incident. Credit: Media Wales

The brothers were identified from CCTV and mobile phone footage of the incident, which showed them throwing punches and kicking the victim. Footage also showed the brothers laughing in the concourse following the attack.

In addition to both receiving a five-year football banning order, Steven Jones was sentenced to 12 months in prison suspended for two years and Cory Jones was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment suspended for two years.

Both brothers were also made subject to a 120-day abstinence from alcohol order. Cory Jones must also complete 180 hours of unpaid work, while Steven Jones must complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

They must each pay the victim £500 in compensation.

