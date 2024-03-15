A mural has appeared on a shop shutter, days after a lady was left dangling upside down from it.

Anne Hughes, 71, was waiting outside the village shop when she was caught in an unfortunate mishap which left her dangling from a security shutter.

The incident occurred outside the Best One store in Tonteg near Pontypridd.

The moment, which went viral on social media, has now been immortalised on the convenience store shutter where it happened.

Play Brightcove video

This is the moment Anne Hughes' coat got caught in the Best One store shutter.

Ms Hughes' coat became caught in the opening shutter, lifting her 7ft into the air and leaving her clutching to her shopping trolly in shock.

A Best One store employee rushed to her aid, bringing her safely to the ground, while another member of staff slowly lowered the shutter.

The artwork, which appeared on that very shutter, was created by Merthyr Tydfil artist, Tee2Sugar.

He told ITV Wales he wanted to "capture a funny moment in time."

Speaking at her home near the shop, Ms Hughes said: “I was just stood there when my coat got caught and up I went. I thought flipping heck!

“People say it could happen to anyone, no, it could only happen to me! It’s just lucky I’ve got a good sense of humour."

She added: “I’ve been suffering falls for the past six months or so and the doctors up the hospital think it’s from low blood pressure - it was going up then!

"I was lucky my coat didn’t break because I really didn’t want to land on my face again.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…