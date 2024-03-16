Wales are currently trailing Italy 3-0 in their final game of this year's Six Nations.

The visiting fly-half Paolo Garbisi gave his side the lead inside the first six minutes with a penalty after Tomos Williams was penalised for holding on.

Wales: Cam Winnett; Josh Adams, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer; Sam Costelow, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Elliot Dee, Dillon Lewis; Daf Jenkins (C), Adam Beard; Alex Mann, Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright.

Reps: Evan Lloyd, Kemsley Mathias, Harri O'Connor, Will Rowlands, Mackezine Martin, Kieran Hardy, Ioan Lloyd, Mason Grady.

Italy: Lorenzo Pani; Louis Lynagh, Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Monty Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Danilo Fischetti, Giacomo Nicotera, Simone Ferrari; Niccolo Cannoni, Federico Ruzza; Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro (C); Lorenzo Cannone.

Reps: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Mirco Spagnola, Giosue Zilocchi, Andrea Zambolin, Ross Vincent, Manuel Zuliani, Martin Page-Relo, Leonardo Marin.