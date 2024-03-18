Play Brightcove video

Outgoing First Minister Mark Drakeford hopes to make people laugh more when he takes his seat on the Senedd backbenches.

Mr Drakeford, who will take his final First Minister's Questions on Tuesday (March 19), told ITV1's Sharp End: "I hope to be funnier".

Although he promises not to be a backseat driver to his successor, he doesn't rule out being a rebel - and we might be seeing more of his witty side in future.

"I think I'll be funnier after I've been First Minister," he told Rob Osborne.

"It's a very hard job to tell jokes in, because these days, you tell a joke and somebody will take offence at it.

"I was much funnier 15 years ago when I used to make speeches and now I'm very careful when I ever think of telling a joke. I won't need to worry about that from now on!"

After his last FMQs, Mr Drakeford will tender his resignation to the King. Once that happens, the Senedd has 28 days to nominate another member of the Welsh Parliament to become First Minister.

'The people deserve a short period of silence'

Mr Drakeford will still serve as Member of the Senedd for Cardiff West and is looking forward to stepping back from the spotlight.

He said: "I will be very glad to get my weekends back and not to spend Tuesday mornings in the mad dash for FMQs."

Will he be piping up from the backbenches? "I think the people deserve a short period of silence, as they say, I don't think I'll be dashing to do it straight away but there are two years to go," he added.

