Police cordon off area near busy Cardiff road after overnight incident

There is a large police presence at the scene of an "ongoing incident" in Llandaff, Cardiff.

It is understood the walkway, which links Western Avenue and Llandaff Cathedral, has been cordoned off since early on Monday, 18 March.

A South Wales Police statement issued on Monday morning said: "A police cordon is in place in near Llandaff Rugby Club on Western Avenue, Cardiff, due to an incident reported during the early hours of this morning. Enquiries are ongoing."

Llandaff RFC said on social media: "Due to an ongoing police incident the walkway from the club to Llandaff village and the club car park is currently closed."

