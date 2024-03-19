Incoming recycling rules 'unworkable' say business owners

Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' Rural Affairs Correspondent, Hannah Thomas, reports.

Businesses across Wales will be expected to follow new recycling rules from April 6.

The aim is to boost national recycling rates, but many business owners say the new laws are unworkable and an added financial strain.

All businesses, charities and public sector organisations will be required by law to sort their waste for recycling.

The new requirements will also apply to all waste and recycling collectors and processors who manage household-like waste from workplaces.

The Welsh Government has publicised the new recycling law through a televised advertisement. Credit: The Welsh Government

According to the Welsh Government's website, the following materials will need to be separated for collection, and collected separately:

Food

Paper and card

Glass

Metal, plastic and cartons

Unsold textiles

Unsold small waste electrical and electronic equipment (sWEEE)

However, business owners like Colin Evans have expressed concern.

Colin Evans, owner OF Cantref Adventure Farm, says he may have to install up to 60 new recycling bins. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

He said: "Being a tourist attraction we're one of the first things that are going while people are struggling with their finances. If our numbers are really hit, and we have to employ extra staff, pay for extra bins, probably have to create a bigger area for our refuse collection.

"It's all money we've got to find somewhere, and in these times, the money's just not there."

Julie Bell from the Brecon Beacons Tourism Association said members do want to recycle more, however, she believes these new regulations need more thought.

"Self-catering providers are coming to us and saying they'll have to go through the recycling as they would their own, which isn't really what you want to be doing as you don't know what's going to be in some of these bins", she said.

"So the whole infrastructure, it just doesn't work at the moment. We need to find a way to make it work."

Waste recycling companies have also voiced concern as they say they don't know how they'll increase the number of recycling lorries needed to do extra trips.

Aware the new law will cause some initial confusion, Marten Lewis, Director of Sustainability at Bluestone said they have already began implementing a segregated recycling model at their site.

"Since installing new bins across our site for the separation of our recyclable waste, we have noticed that there is a lot less cross contamination. The right items are ending up in the right bins, meaning that the quality of the waste we are sending for recycling has improved by more than half.”

Some businesses, like Bluestone, have already began adopting these methods in a bid to ease the transitional process. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

He added: “Complying with the new law has been simple. It has involved installing additional bins in all our lodges, as well as public areas and restaurants.

"The challenge for us has been communicating the changes to our 900 members of staff and 4000 weekly guests. However, this is where we have made the real difference because there is no ambiguity for people now."

A Welsh Government spokesperson said the reforms have been in development during the last 10 years, with a process of consultation at every stage. Guidance and tools available for workplaces to help them prepare.

They say the legislation will "improve how we manage waste, reduce the amount of waste we send to incineration and landfill and to improve the quality and quantity of recyclable materials we collect from workplaces so we can return these valuable materials to the Welsh economy."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…