Mark Drakeford will formally tender his resignation as First Minister on Tuesday afternoon, after one last of questioning from opposition politicians.

Mr Drakeford, 69, has held the top job since 2019 and will be best remembered for leading the country through Covid.

It might be his final appearance as First Minister in the Senedd, but he will still be expected to answer tough questions about the NHS, Gaza and the 20mph speed limit.

His successor, Vaughan Gething, who was elected leader of the Labour party on Saturday 16 March, will then be nominated by his colleagues as the First Minister on Wednesday, 20 March.

'The people deserve a short period of silence'

Mr Drakeford will still serve as member of the Senedd for Cardiff West and is looking forward to stepping back from the spotlight.

He said: "I will be very glad to get my weekends back and not to spend Tuesday mornings in the mad dash for FMQs."

Will he be piping up from the backbenches? "I think the people deserve a short period of silence, as they say, I don't think I'll be dashing to do it straight away but there are two years to go," he added.

