Man found dead near Cardiff rugby club named by police

The man who died near a Cardiff rugby club has been named and pictured by police.

The body of Stephen Bulpin, 65, who was from the Fairwater area of the city, was discovered near Llandaff Rugby Club on Western Avenue Cardiff at around 3am on Monday morning (18 March). According to South Wales Police, detectives are still treating his death as "sudden and unexplained".

Enquiries to establish the circumstances of his death are ongoing, the force added. Emergency services were called in the middle of the night to the path which runs alongside the rugby club.

A walkway to the side of the rugby club was closed off and as of the evening of 19 March, a police cordon was in place and officers were still at the scene. The walkway links the busy Cardiff road with Llandaff Cathedral. Llandaff Rugby Club previously said on Monday: "Due to an ongoing police incident the walkway from the club to Llandaff village and the club car park is currently closed."

South Wales Police issued the last known sightings of Stephen on Sunday, March 17 and on Monday, March 18 following their enquiries. Credit: Media Wales

Detectives from South Wales Police have launched an appeal for information from anyone who may have seen Stephen from Sunday afternoon into the early hours of Monday.

They also issued the last known sightings of Stephen on Sunday, March 17 and on Monday, March 18 following their enquiries:• Sunday 4pm: Stephen spent some time in the Fairwater Hotel on St Fagan’s Road.• Sunday 9pm: He was next seen catching a bus outside the Holiday Inn, Castle Street, Cardiff city centre.• Sunday 9.25pm: Stephen returned to The Fairwater Hotel and remained there until 11:25pm.• Monday between 12.30am and 1.00am: Stephen returned home to Poplar Road, Fairwater for a short time.• Monday 1.25am: A man matching Stephen’s description was seen to walk along Pwllmelin Road, near to the Premier Store, in the direction of Llandaff.• Monday 1.50am: A man matching his description is seen at the junction of Cathedral Gardens and Cathedral Close before walking into Cathedral Close towards the direction of the path where he was later found.

A post-mortem examination is also being carried out to establish the cause of death and Stephen’s family is being kept updated.

Detective Inspector Bob Chambers said: “Extensive enquiries are being carried out to establish the cause and circumstances of Mr Bulpin’s death. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. Police cordons are still in place, and I would like to thank the community for their support and understanding while we continue our investigation.“We are appealing for anyone with information, specifically anyone who may have seen or had contact with Stephen between 4pm on Sunday, March 17 and 3am on Monday, March 18, to please come forward. We need this information to help piece together Stephen’s movements and the circumstances leading up to his death.”

