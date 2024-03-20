An investigation has been launched into a series of deaths at Parc Prison in Bridgend, south Wales.Six inmates are understood to have died since the end of February at the privately-run prison, which houses more than 1,700 inmates.The prisons watchdog has launched a probe into the deaths at HMP Parc, which is run by private security firm G4S and is one of the largest prisons in the UK.Two deaths were reported at the prison on February 27. The prisoners who died were Jason Hussey and John Rose. G4S, the private security firm that runs the prison, said: "Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the prisoners who have died recently at Parc. As with all deaths in custody, the Prison and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”

A study in 2023 found that Parc had 1,734 prisoners, which is above its normal capacity Credit: WalesOnline/MediaWales

A spokesperson for the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman says it is "carrying out independent investigations into the deaths that have recently occurred at HMP Parc". The ombudsman is investigating all six of the deaths since February 27.

Ombudsman Adrian Usher said, "Naturally, I am very concerned about the number of deaths which have occurred in such a short space of time and I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of those affected. However we are not making any assumptions and we are keeping an open mind as to whether or not there is a causal link behind these deaths."

In a 2022 inspection, 49% of surveyed Parc prisoners said it was easy to get hold of illegal drugs there, compared with 32% in similar prisons. The HM Chief Inspector of Prisons also wrote that self-harm levels were "high" among Parc prisoners and that there had been five "near-fatal incidents" in the first six months of 2022.A study in June 2023 found that Parc had 1,734 prisoners - significantly over its certified normal accommodation capacity of 1,559 inmates.

HM Prison Parc is a Category B men's private prison and Young Offenders Institution Credit: WalesOnline/Media Wales

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman confirmed the names of the two Parc prisoners who died on February 27, Jason Hussey and John Rose, but has not released the names of the four inmates who have died since.Its spokesperson said: "We are unable to confirm the causes of death. This is for the coroner to determine. We will be announcing the names and dates of death of the deceased in the coming weeks. We are not in a position to confirm their names publicly until we are sure the next of kin has been notified."A South Wales Central coroner's service spokesperson said: "As with all deaths in custody, an inquest is required and will be opened in the usual manner in open court in accordance with the Coroner’s and Justice Act 2009. The name and date of birth of the deceased and circumstances of death will be read into the public record during the opening of the inquest."