Vaughan Gething: In the words of those who know him best

ITV Wales reporter Hamish Auskerry looks back at some of the highs and lows of Vaughan Gething's political career.

It has been a turbulent few months for Wales' new first minister, Vaughan Gething, with even more challenges ahead as he starts his tenure.

From recent scrutiny during the UK Covid Inquiry to calls for clarity on a £200,000 donation to his campaign, the former economy minister has been under constant fire.

But who is the man behind the politics and policies of the Senedd?

Those closest to him have spoken to ITV Wales about the steps, and the attributes, that have led Vaughan Gething to become Wales' first minister, and Europe's first black leader.

Mr Gething was greeted by supporters following his appointment on Wednesday. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

"Patient" was a word used by wife Michelle when describing her husband.

She said: "Resilience is one of his key strengths, and patience. He's a patient man in our house and you need patience in politics."

Michelle, who has stood by her husband through the highs and lows of his career in Welsh politics said she was "absolutely delighted" and "elated" about his new appointment, not only for their family, but for Wales.

When asked about the changes their family will inevitably face, she said: "You do have to see it as an adventure. It's very much a family affair. Politics can be quite a bubble and family keeps you grounded."

Valuing the simple pleasures in life, she added that Mr Gething would continue to attend their son's cricket games, despite his bustling schedule.

"Politics can be quite a bubble and family keeps you grounded", said wife Michelle Gething. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

The age old adage that all humans are inherently flawed was not amiss as Michelle laughed about her husband's time keeping skills.

She joked: "Vaughan thinks there's about 36 hours in any day and time stretches like elastic."

On a more serious note, Michelle acknowledged that social media has led to a heightened level of scrutiny that can often be "challenging".

"I don't think that's anything anybody would relish", she said.

"But this is about Vaughan doing a job for Wales and representing Wales on a global platform.

"It is so important for people like Vaughan to be seen, and for children to see Vaughan in that position. It means so much to so many people and it's a very proud day."

The Cardiff writer says Mr Gething "acknowledges" racism "works towards eradicating it". Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Also praising the new first minister was children's author Jessica Dunrod, who described Mr Gething as a "charming, happy, family man". She believes his "kindness" is "how he got to where he is now."

Since meeting Mr Gething at the St David's Awards where she was a finalist, Ms Dunrod said: "Any time I've met with him he's always shown up for me."

"I believe it is a very exciting time for Wales".

She continued: "I'm really excited for a fresh change. I think we'll see a lot of logic and common sense applied finally to our institutions. We need fresh faces, fresh ideas."

The successful author said that during a time where she feels racism is worsening, Vaughan Gething "acknowledges it and works towards eradicating it" while also "setting an example" through his "ambition and perseverance."

She added: "He's a phenomenal man who actually sticks to his word and I think that's something lovely to have in a leader. He's approachable and he will act."

Wednesday, March 20, marked the day that Wales was appointed a new first minister.

New Welsh Labour leader Vaughan Gething succeeds Mark Drakeford, who resigned in an emotional speech on Tuesday after holding the position since 2018.

He won the support of all the Labour members as well as Jane Dodds, the Senedd’s only Liberal Democrat member.

The Conservative and Plaid Cymru members voted for their respective party leaders.

