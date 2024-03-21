Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' Kate Lewis spoke to Evan Coleman

A young Welshman with Down Syndrome is breaking down barriers within the world of work and described his role as "a dream come true".

Evan Coleman has secured himself a full-time job in the pharmacy department as a Pharmacy Support Worker at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr.

This is first time anyone with Down Syndrome has been employed within a pharmacy department by Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board.

The employment follows a successful internship where Evan worked within several different departments of the hospital.

The internship was through Elite Supported Employment - a charity that empowers disabled people across South, Mid, and West Wales working in partnership with Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board and Merthyr College.

Evan Coleman describes himself as being "really kind, helpful and happy" and this helped make him a "valued" member of the Pharmacy team. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Evan began his internship working within the housekeeping department but whilst visiting the pharmacy one day the Manchester United fan decided that this was where he wanted to work.

The 24 year old proactively spoke with his tutor and the opportunity to spend a few months of his internship within the pharmacy department was arranged.

During this time, he impressed his colleagues so much with his work ethic and his "banter" that they were delighted when he successfully secured a permanent role with them.

Evan describes himself as being "really kind, helpful and happy" and these qualities are what has certainly helped make him a "valued" member of the pharmacy team.

"He's a character and he's a hard worker as well. You know he's seamlessly integrated into our team so quickly and he's a valued member of our team," David Keating, Senior Pharmacy Technician said.

Evan is the department's Fire Warden. Amongst the many vital roles he carries out each day, the 24-year-old is responsible for the fire safety checks and delivering time-critical medication to the wards.

Evan said he takes his roles and responsibilities very seriously and has even been known to phone in on his day off to check that the jobs are being done in his absence.

He said that he likes pharmacy because it's "really busy and the pharmacy team is really nice and helpful and caring” but the best bit about his job he says is "being busy."

World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated on 21 March 2024 and the theme of this year is to "End The Stereotypes".

Andrea Wayman, the CEO Elite Supported Employment Agency, said: "I wouldn’t say there were any reservations, especially with Cwm Taf and the values that we hold.

"Inclusivity is so important and Evan’s ability, you know, he’s proved he is capable of so much more than he even realises as well. It’s just been great.”

"The charity that has helped Evan supports hundreds of people every year with vocational opportunities, training, and employment through to independence.

"The charity believes that anyone can work, irrespective of their disability, given the right training and support and Evan is proof of that.

"Evan is a great role model to break down the barriers. He's demonstrating that anyone with Down Syndrome has a lot to give to a workplace and has quite a range of abilities and commitment that any employer would look for."

