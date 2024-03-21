Wales face Finland in a Euro 2024 play-off semi-final tonight (21 March) at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Rob Page's men will play two matches in this international window, no matter if they can beat the Finnish this evening.

The other side of Cymru's 'Path A' bracket contains Poland and Estonia, which means it will be either of those sides heading to the Welsh capital next week.

But who do the Euro 2024 play-offs work and why are Wales playing two matches, even if they lose tonight?

Below is everything you need to know about Cymru's crucial clash in Cardiff.

Who could be in line to start for Wales tonight?

Cymru were handed a boost in the form of the return of captain Aaron Ramsey who has spent much of this season on the sidelines.

His call up comes after missing out on matches in October and November due to injury and picking up a further knock last month. It was widely thought the play-off path could come too soon.

Despite the veteran midfielder beating the odds to be part of the squad, it's still unclear how much of a role, if any, he will play on the pitch.

Ramsey played a bit-part for his club side Cardiff City in the Bluebirds' south Wales derby defeat to Swansea City over the weekend, coming off the bench and playing the final 20 minutes.

Rob Page also faces a somewhat unusual selection headache in goal, with all four 'keepers in the squad being out of favour at their respective clubs.

Aaron Ramsey remains a key player for Wales. Credit: PA Images

None of Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Tom King or Adam Davies have played a single minute of professional football this season.

Cymru don't have such problems in other areas of the pitch with the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon forming a strong partnership in the back line of Championship high-flyers Leeds United.

Their teammate for club and country, winger Dan James, has also rediscovered his magic under Daniel Farke, and fellow second-tier promotion-chasers Ipswich also have three players in the squad - namely Nathan Broadhead, Kieffer Moore and Wes Burns.

Southampton's David Brooks, Fulham's Harry Wilson and Cardiff City's Rubin Colwill are also enjoying strong seasons.

Joe Low and Ben Cabango, who were both initially named in Rob Page's squad, have had to pull put through injury.

Wales squad in full: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Tom King, Adam Davies; Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Morgan Fox, Neco Williams, Jay Dasilva, Connor Roberts; Wes Burns, Ethan Ampadu, Josh Sheehan, Dylan Levitt, Jordan James, Charlie Savage, Harry Wilson, Nathan Broadhead, Aaron Ramsey; Rabbi Matondo, David Brooks, Daniel James, Liam Cullen, Rubin Colwill, Brennan Johnson, Kieffer Moore.

What has Rob Page said?

Wales boss Page said of Ramsey's inclusion in the squad: "I don't see it as a risk at all.

"We'll assess him on camp - if he's not fit, he's not fit.

"But if there's a chance of having a fit Aaron Ramsey in the squad, I'm going to name him in the squad.

"I've had conversations with Aaron, I've had conversations with the medical team, and his rehab back to fitness is going to plan, so it would be foolish for me not to consider that.

"I'll have him involved. Whether he's going to play from the first minute or come on for the last 10 minutes is another thing, but if I've got a chance to have Aaron Ramsey involved in the squad, I'll absolutely do it."

Rob Page spoke with ITV Wales' sports reporter Matt Southcombe after naming his squad for this international break.

What happens if Wales win?

A victory would mean Cymru will face the winner of Poland and Estonia in a home play-off final five days later on Tuesday, 26 March.

Winning the second game, assuming they've won the first, will see Page's men head to their third consecutive European Championship.

But win or lose, Rob Page will have to play host to another side in the following week.

Can Wales still qualify if they lose to Finland?

In short, no.

A loss against Finland would end Cymru's hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024.

So, why are they guaranteed to play a second match regardless of the result tonight?

Football teams usually play two matches during an international break meaning a loss this evening would result in the next match being an international friendly.

Since there is a short window between the two matches, it would be very difficult to arrange a match on such little notice.

As a result, Wales would still host either Poland or Estonia, but instead of playing the winner of that tie they would face the loser instead.

Who will Wales play if they make it to Euro 2024?

The draw for the groups at the tournament were made back in December, with the 'Path A' winners being placed into 'Group D'.

If Wales do make it to Germany they will face The Netherlands, Austria and France in the group stages.

Euro 2024 is being held from June 14 to July 14.

