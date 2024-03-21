Play Brightcove video

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has said he sees independence for Wales as a "direct opposite to Brexit".

The former BBC journalist made the comments on ITV Cymru Wales’ Face To Face programme.

Mr Iorwerth became the Senedd Member for Ynys Môn in 2013 and was confirmed as party leader in June 2023.

It followed the resignation of former leader Adam Price which, in turn, followed the publication of a report alleging serious failings over a period of years to deal with allegations of bullying, misogyny and harassment.

Speaking about how he envisions Wales becoming independent, Mr Iorwerth said: "I see independence for Wales as the direct opposite as Brexit, in many ways.

"It is about building a nation that wants, from day one, to have relationships as close as possible with England, Ireland, Scotland and countries in the European Union and the world."

The Plaid Cymru leader also looked ahead to the up and coming UK election, describing it as a "tough old election for us [Plaid Cymru]."

Mr ap Iorwerth continued: "A number of reasons, boundary changes haven't been kind to us either, that takes one seat away from us just like that.

"And then you have one of these change elections where there's always a polarisation between blue and red - which of the two are you? - it's even more so in an election like this.

"What it means is the onus is on us to show in that context of polarisation, that it's more important then ever to have that voice for Wales because, yes, there's a feeling that we need to get rid of this conservative government, goodness me we're desperate to get rid of it.

"What I'm keen to do, and I will do this everyday, using every ounce of energy that I have, is to show that Plaid Cymru have a vision for a different kind of Wales - building a new, fairness, showing a new kind of ambition we don't have from Labour and I will do whatever it takes to deliver that."

Mr Iorwerth added that he finds the role of party leader "an intense job", saying: "I'm not one of those people who thinks at 90 I'm going to still be an elected sort of statesman. I think it's an intense job and there's a limited energy that people have.

"I'll give everything that I have today and for as long as people want me to do it."

