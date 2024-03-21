Play Brightcove video

Watch Marina Jenkins' report on the opening of Wales' first multibank

An outreach worker says she has "never seen poverty like it", as Wales' first multibank opens.

Cwtch Mawr is Wales’ first multibank in Swansea that redistributes unsold items to people in need for free.

A team of six sort through and organise all of the donations. Charities and outreach workers then collect and deliver the items to people they've been in contact with.

Natasha Cardone, who is a senior outreach worker, commented on her experience in recent months: "I live on a council estate and I've seen poverty over the years. I've never seen as bad as it is now."

According to a survey by the Bevan Foundation has found high levels of poverty have become the "new normal" in Wales. The left-leaning think tank asked 1,029 people about their standard of living.

13% said they can’t afford essentials

22% said they couldn’t give their child a birthday party

25% are skipping or reducing meals

50% said their living standards would worsen over the next 12 months

This multibank, run by the charity Faith in Families, hopes to ease some of that burden.

Phil Evans, the warehouse coordinator of Cwtch Mawr, he said: "We can get deliveries of up to 30,000 items at a time. Mostly from Amazon but other businesses too.

"We are giving out about 3,000 units a week to local families in need. Which again, when you think all of that would end up in landfill rather than going to people when they’re struggling, is staggering really."

Outreach and charity workers collect the items to deliver to people in need. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Cherrie Bija, the CEO of Faith in Families, said: "Cwtch Mawr is a collaboration of different sectors wanting to bring hope and support to those who face some of the most challenging situations in life, right here in our communities.

"This big Welsh Hug can be transformational for Swansea and South Wales From gifting children with brand-new football boots so that they can take part in their school team, to maternity packs for new Mums so they can have dignity going into hospital, these things really matter.

Cherrie Bija is the CEO of Faith in Families Pobl Housing Association Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

"People are barely surviving right now, children are normalising discomfort and hunger, individuals are facing hopeless situations. Cwtch Mawr will make a difference in people’s lives and for the planet, a real anti-poverty, anti-pollution, engagement solution.”

A range of organisations have provided funding to pay for rent and utilities, and to support the recruitment, salaries and training of additional staff.

Contributors include Swansea Council, Pobl Housing Association, The Moondance Foundation and the Welsh Government.

