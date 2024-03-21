Number of sudden deaths at Welsh prison 'drug related', says ombudsman

Initial enquiries into a series of deaths at Parc Prison in Bridgend believe at least four of the six deaths are 'drug related.'

Six inmates are understood to have died at the south Wales prison since the end of February. An ongoing investigation by the prisons watchdog believes at least four of the six sudden deaths at Bridgend's HMP Parc since February 27 are related to the use of spice.

On Wednesday, March 20, a spokesperson for the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman initially said they were unable to make any assumptions as to whether the deaths were at all linked.

HM Prison Parc is a Category B men's private prison and Young Offenders Institution Credit: Media Wales

However, a statement released today (March 21) by Ombudsman Adrian Usher said "after initial enquiries, we now believe at least four out of the six deaths are drug-related.

The six deaths are among a total of 20 deaths at the prison the body has been notified of, and begun investigating, since January 2022.

In an 'urgent public plea' Mr Usher said: “Over the last few days, we confirmed that six deaths have occurred at HMP Parc in just under one month. I am saddened by this high number, and I offer my deepest condolences to those affected."

Ombudsman Adrian Usher added: "These deaths likely involve spice (a psychoactive substance), mixed with another family of drugs."

A national public health warning has already been issued about the afore mentioned drug, the name of which is yet to be determined.

The initial enquiries have led prison officials to believe "at least two of the deceased at HMP Parc had taken this substance" with the Ombudsman saying: "It is therefore likely the deaths are all spice-related."

In his plea, Mr Usher urged all prisoners in possession of spice to dispose of it immediately.

He said: "This is a dangerous drug and we do not want to see any more unnecessary deaths occur. Friends, family, next of kin, and staff in prison – please share this message as wide and as quickly as possible”.

The prison is run by private security firm G4S and is one of the largest prisons in the UK, housing more than 1,700 inmates.

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman confirmed the names of the two Parc prisoners who died on February 27, Jason Hussey and John Rose, but has not released the names of the four inmates who have died since.

A South Wales Central coroner's service spokesperson said: "As with all deaths in custody, an inquest is required and will be opened in the usual manner in open court in accordance with the Coroner’s and Justice Act 2009. The name and date of birth of the deceased and circumstances of death will be read into the public record during the opening of the inquest."

G4S, the private security firm that runs the prison, said: "Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the prisoners who have died recently at Parc. As with all deaths in custody, the Prison and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…