Wales v Finland: Live updates as Cymru look to take a step closer to Euro 2024
Wales face Finland in a Euro 2024 play-off semi-final tonight (21 March) at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Rob Page's men will play two matches in this international window, no matter if they can beat the Finnish this evening.
A win would see Cymru face with Estonia or, more likely, Poland in a match final which will also be hosted in the Welsh capital on Tuesday.
Wales XI: Ward; B Davies, Mepham, Rodon, Roberts; N Williams, Ampadu, J James, Wilson; Johnson, Brooks
Wales subs: Hennessy, King, Fox, D James, Ramsey, Sheehan, Savage, Dasilva, Broadhead, Moore, Matondo, Cullen.
Finland XI: Hradecky; Peltola, Ivanov, Tenho, Alho; Pohjanpalo, Schuller, Kamara; Kakana, Lod, Pukki.
Finland subs: Sinisalo, Joronen, Hoskonen, R Jenson, Soiori, Uronen, F Jensen, Suhonen, Niakanen, Kairinen, Kallman, Antman.
