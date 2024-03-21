Wales face Finland in a Euro 2024 play-off semi-final tonight (21 March) at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Rob Page's men will play two matches in this international window, no matter if they can beat the Finnish this evening.

A win would see Cymru face with Estonia or, more likely, Poland in a match final which will also be hosted in the Welsh capital on Tuesday.

Wales XI: Ward; B Davies, Mepham, Rodon, Roberts; N Williams, Ampadu, J James, Wilson; Johnson, Brooks

Wales subs: Hennessy, King, Fox, D James, Ramsey, Sheehan, Savage, Dasilva, Broadhead, Moore, Matondo, Cullen.

Finland XI: Hradecky; Peltola, Ivanov, Tenho, Alho; Pohjanpalo, Schuller, Kamara; Kakana, Lod, Pukki.

Finland subs: Sinisalo, Joronen, Hoskonen, R Jenson, Soiori, Uronen, F Jensen, Suhonen, Niakanen, Kairinen, Kallman, Antman.

