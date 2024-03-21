Wales Women Six Nations squad set to face Scotland announced

The Wales Women squad set to face Scotland in their Six Nations opener this weekend has been announced.

Wales kick off their campaign against Scotland at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday, March 13 (4.45pm kick-off) and will end their campaign with a historic first standalone game at the Principality Stadium against Italy on Saturday, April 27.

Hannah Jones will once again lead the Wales team as captain, with flanker Alex Callender stepping into the role of vice-captain.

Discussing his selection, Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham said: “There was much debate around this selection and that demonstrates the strength in depth we are now building in the squad.

"The players have been working really hard and pushing each other since we have been in camp, and we are looking forward to the challenge of Scotland in Cardiff.

“Test matches against Scotland have traditionally been close and tight affairs and we are expecting the same on Saturday."

When commenting upon uncapped Jenny Hesketh and her Wales debut at full-back, Mr Cunningham said: "Jenny Hesketh has impressed on and off the field since she joined up with us and fully deserves to make her Wales debut."

Scrum half Sian Jones is also poised to do the same off the replacements bench.

He added: "Sian Jones was one of the standout players in the Celtic Challenge and we know how much she is looking forward to pulling on the red jersey and representing her country.

“The support of the Welsh public proved key when we are at the Arms Park during last season’s campaign and all the players are excited to be back in the Welsh capital.”

Backs: 15 Jenny Hesketh, 14 Jasmine Joyce, 13 Hannah Jones (captain), 12 Kerin Lake, 11 Nel Metcalfe, 10 Lleucu George, 9 Keira Bevan.

Forwards: 1 Gwenllian Pyrs, 2 Kelsey Jones, 3 Sisilia Tuipulotu, 4 Natalia John, 5 Abbie Fleming, 6 Alisha Butchers, 7 Alex Callender (vice-captain), 8 Bethan Lewis.

Replacements: 16 Carys Phillips, 17 Abbey Constable, 18 Donna Rose, 19 Georgia Evans, 20 Kate Williams, 21 Sian Jones, 22 Niamh Terry, 23 Carys Cox.

