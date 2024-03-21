It has been a turbulent few months for fire services in Wales.

This year began with the release of a damning report into the culture at South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, prompted by an ITV News investigation which revealed allegations of sexual harassment, misogyny and bullying.

The Welsh Government took unprecedented action by installing four commissioners to transform the scandal-hit force, but one of their first decisions attracted intense criticism.

They appointed Stuart Millington as interim fire officer on secondment from North Wales Fire and Rescue, but ITV Wales exclusively revealed that he is at the centre of bullying allegations which are being explored in employment tribunal proceedings. He denies the claims.

We were then contacted by several members of staff from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service who said they had experienced bullying and harassment.

A month into our investigation, the Welsh Government responded by announcing a review would take place into Wales' two other fire services: North Wales, and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, meaning all three of Wales' fire services are under the microscope due to concerns over their culture.

So, how did we get here and what will happen next?

How did we get here?

More than 18 months ago, ITV News first reported on allegations of sexual harassment at South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Shirley, who was a cleaner at the service, waived her anonymity and described the "horrendous" sexual harassment she experienced.

A firefighter was accused of exposing himself to the cleaner on night shifts, with the harassment lasting for years.

Shirley took her concerns to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service in May 2020. But, she told ITV's Paul Brand that her concerns were not dealt with seriously enough when she raised them.

She was then interviewed as part of an internal investigation. The firefighter was later disciplined and demoted, moving to another station within the force’s remit.

The ITV investigation prompted calls for a review into the culture at South Wales Fire and Rescue. In 2023, Fenella Morris KC was appointed to lead an inquiry into the culture and her review findings included details about a culture where sexual harassment and domestic abuse were "tolerated" by the service.

Huw Jakeway, the chief fire officer, announced his retirement following the report’s findings, which called for significant changes to help transform the service's culture.

Huw Jakeway was being investigated after a victim of sexual harassment accused him of being untruthful about what he knew of her case.

A 'toxic culture' in North Wales Fire and Rescue Service

In the wake of the "shocking" details included in the Morris report, ITV Wales was contacted by whistle-blowers who told us there was a similar "toxic culture" at North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

They also raised concerns about the secondment of Stuart Millington, the deputy fire chief in North Wales, who had been drafted in to take over at South Wales.

So, five weeks ago, we began investigating what was going on in the north which led to 35 whistleblowers coming forward saying they had experienced sexism, intimidation and bullying.

One staff member said they had directly witnessed "sexual harassment and physical assault, misogyny, intimidation, humiliation, belittling others, and there are complaints of racism".

They told us when they reported it, nothing was done.

Since we first revealed allegations about North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, thirty-five people have contacted us with their concerns. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Another member of staff said some colleagues "thrive on bullying and intimidation tactics", saying: "I have witnessed bullying, I have experienced bullying. I’ve witnessed harassment, I’ve experienced harassment. I find it really difficult to talk about."

When we put these allegations to the fire service in north Wales, it told us it "continually strives to achieve the best culture in accordance with our core values.

The statement continued, "We would always encourage staff to come forward with any concerns and believe it is paramount that people feel comfortable in doing so."

But our multiple requests to interview chief fire officer Dawn Docx have been declined over the past month.

We caught up with Ms Docx on her way into the Senedd moments after an independent review into her service was announced.

Calls for a Wales-wide review

Nearly every whistle-blower we spoke to told us they wanted a wider cultural review of all three fire services in Wales.

One whistleblower said: "We would be queuing up to speak out if the means to do so were safe and supported via a cultural review."

The calls for a national review of culture also intensified in the Senedd, with politicians from opposition parties calling on the deputy minister for social partnership, Hannah Blythyn, to announce a review.

Joel James MS, the Welsh Conservatives' shadow deputy minister for social justice, said: "If the Welsh Government does not act swiftly to implement a Wales-wide review, the future of our fire service will be a bleak one."

Ms Blythyn, the minister in charge of overseeing fire services in Wales, resisted calls for a Wales-wide review for 26 days following ITV Wales' initial report on North Wales and Stuart Millington's secondment to South Wales.

Review announced

Monday, 11 March was marked in our diary as an important day in our investigation: two of Wales' most senior fire bosses were set to appear before a Senedd committee.

But, before that committee hearing started, Ms Blythyn released a written statement announcing an independent review into the culture at North and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Services.

Making the announcement, Ms Blythyn said: "The public need to be reassured about the culture and related management practices in our fire and rescue services and staff need to be assured they have a safe and effective means to share their experiences – good and bad – within their organisation."

Gwennan Campbell spoke to Hannah Blythyn on the day she announced a review into the culture at two of Wales' fire services.

Chair of the Senedd's equality and social justice committee has been investigating fire services in the country.

Sitting down with us to discuss her committee's investigations, Jenny Rathbone MS welcomed the announcement, saying: "I'm very glad that the minister has taken firm action because this has been bubbling away for at least 10 years."

Both the north and mid and west Wales services said they welcomed the reviews into culture.

They said they would "ensure a comprehensive and unbiased assessment of our progress".

Questions remain

Employment tribunal proceedings are set to continue in May into claims against Mr Millington and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

He denies the allegations and appeared at a preliminary tribunal at the start of March.

Addressing Mr Millington's appointment publicly for the first time, Ms Dawn Docx was quizzed on Radio Wales Breakfast, the day after the Welsh Government announced the wider cultural review which would scrutinise herself.

"Can I clarify, the allegations were thoroughly investigated," she said.

Pressed on whether she thought it was an appropriate appointment, the fire chief said: "Yes."

Despite our multiple requests for more information, the commissioners who replaced South Wales Fire and Rescue Authority have been unable to tell us if they were aware of the allegations against Mr Millington before appointing him.

Stuart Millington, who is South Wales Fire and Rescue Service's interim chief fire officer Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Responding to the revelations that he himself was at the centre of bullying allegations, the South Wales Fire Brigades Union voted in favour of a motion of no confidence in the new chief.

Plaid Cymru MS Sioned Williams raised questions in the Senedd on 13 March about Mr Millington's suitability for the role while the allegations remain outstanding, asking Ms Blythyn whether she was content with the appointment.

She asked: "Stuart Millington was head of safeguarding in North Wales Fire and Rescue Service. Are you still content with his appointment by the commissioners as the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service's current interim chief fire officer?

"What are your views on how it looks to both staff and the public?"

These are concerns echoed by the chair of the Senedd's equality and social justice committee.

Jenny Rathbone MS sat down with ITV Wales' Jonathan Hill. Credit: ITV Wales

Jenny Rathbone said she and the committee are "certainly surprised by his appointment once we realised some of the allegations against him, and I wonder whether the commissioners were properly advised."

She added: "When there are outstanding allegations against him, it doesn't feel it sends the right message."

Mr Millington has not directly responded to the questions, but in a statement he said the service is "working together to weed out poor behaviour and inappropriate attitudes".

Mr Millington and the commissioners have not been available for an interview with ITV Wales since we first requested one more than a month ago.

What happens next?

The review into North and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Services is set to be completed no later than autumn this year.

Between now and then, the services will have to appoint an independent person or body to carry out the investigations into culture at both services.

Staff from both services have told us they want reassurances about the terms of reference for the review, and how the appointments will be made.

Before then, we can expect the Senedd's equality and social justice committee to publish a report into the governance of fire services. The committee has been hearing evidence and is expected to deliver its findings before the end of April.

While those in power may want to usher in change, the scrutiny on what has gone on up until now will not be disappearing any time soon.

You can contact the team at wales@itv.com.

