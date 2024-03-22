The presence of a strong opioid drug links four out of the six sudden deaths reported at Parc Prison in Bridgend, says South Wales Police.

Six inmates are understood to have died at the south Wales prison since the end of February.

Four of the deaths are being investigated and believed to be drug related, with the other two being treated as non-suspicious.

The substances in question are nitazenes.

A recent ITV Wales investigation revealed health officials are becoming "severely concerned" about the increasing emergence of nitazenes on the illegal market.

Nitazenes are synthetic opioids that can be 500 times stronger than morphine. They can be injected, inhaled or swallowed, in tablet form.

Their incredible strength makes them extremely dangerous - and health officials are also seeing evidence of them being mixed in with other drugs.

The drug 'spice' has also been identified in two out of the four deaths.

In a statement, Detective Steve Jones from South Wales Police said: “At this stage we cannot confirm that the four deaths are connected to any specific drug however a fast-track process has been undertaken and identified the presence of Nitazene based substances in connection with all four deaths.

"Spice has been identified in two of the four deaths."

He added: “Postmortems have been completed on two of the four men and at this stage cause of death is inconclusive and we are awaiting toxicology. The other two men are awaiting a postmortem.”

The six deaths are among a total of 20 deaths at the prison the body has been notified of, and begun investigating, since January 2022.

In an earlier statement, Ombudsman Adrian Usher urged all prisoners in possession of spice to dispose of it immediately.

The prison is run by private security firm G4S and is one of the largest prisons in the UK, housing more than 1,700 inmates.

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman confirmed the names of the two Parc prisoners who died on February 27, Jason Hussey and John Rose, but has not released the names of the four inmates who have died since.

A South Wales Central coroner's service spokesperson said: "As with all deaths in custody, an inquest is required and will be opened in the usual manner in open court in accordance with the Coroner’s and Justice Act 2009.

"The name and date of birth of the deceased and circumstances of death will be read into the public record during the opening of the inquest."

G4S, the private security firm that runs the prison, said: "Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the prisoners who have died recently at Parc. As with all deaths in custody, the Prison and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”

