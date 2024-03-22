A shop in Cardiff has been closed down after complaints were made about the sale of illegal tobacco and nitrous oxide canisters.

Kermashan Mini Market in Clifton Street will be closed for a minimum of three months.

When complaints were received about the shop selling illegal tobacco and nitrous oxide canisters, an investigation was launched where test purchases were made.

The results showed that the shop was selling counterfeit tobacco, illegal vapes, duty free cigarettes smuggled into the UK along with nitrous oxide.

Discarded canisters of nitrous oxide - a popular legal high known as 'laughing gas' Credit: PA images

A Closure Notice under Section 76 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 was imposed by Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 21 following joint work by Cardiff Council and South Wales Police.

More commonly known as laughing gas, Nitrous Oxide is sold in small silver canisters which are regularly found discarded in parks and open spaces.

Neighbourhood Inspector for Roath and Cathays, Gerallt Hughes, said: "The operation was carried out in response to concerns from the community about individuals selling illegal cigarettes, vapes, tobacco, to young people and others.

"The illegal sale of such items not only has health implications but also has associated anti-social behaviour and criminality.

"The Closure Notice is another step in our continued plan to improve the quality of life for the residents of Adamsdown. Our partnership approach to the area is heralding positive results in targeting criminality and we have plenty more to give."

A spokesperson for Shared Regulatory Services said: "Illegal tobacco does great harm in the community. Its cheapness and ease of supply are particularly attractive to young people and others on lower incomes, and it eliminates the price incentive for existing smokers to quit the habit.

"I’m delighted to see this action being taken. Offenders need to know that they will face consequences if they choose to deal in these illegal products."

