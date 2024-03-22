Transport for Wales staff set to ballot for strikes in pay dispute

Rail workers in Wales are to be for strikes and other forms of industrial action in a pay dispute that "would cripple the network".

Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) working in fleet management at Transport for Wales (TfW) will vote in the coming weeks.

The union is in dispute with the company over so-called "bolt-ons" which are additional payments which cover shift work.

The ballot will open on 28 March and end in mid-April.

TSSA general secretary Maryam Eslamdoust said: "What TfW are proposing for our members is unjust and unfair. They simply must have the same deal as those they are responsible for managing.

"As it stands they will be seriously disadvantaged on the issue of pensions and that can’t be allowed to happen.

"We appeal to the company and the Welsh Government to act now to avert industrial action which would cripple the network."

A TfW spokesman said: "We’ll continue to work collaboratively with our trade union partners to find a resolution as soon as possible."

