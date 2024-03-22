Play Brightcove video

Many Ukrainian refugees could "end up homeless", according to a Welsh charity.

More than 7,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Wales since the war began in 2022.

More than two years on, thousands of refugees are now needing to find their own accommodation which is "challenging" amid the ongoing housing crisis.

Because Ukrainians were granted refugee status, they have been able to work, access free travel and benefits.

In terms of accommodation, around 4,000 refugees have been living with hosts and the remaining have been placed in Welsh Government's welcome centres - this included hotels, holiday parks and university halls.

But the Welsh Government is now phasing out this scheme meaning many are faced with finding new accommodation either in the social or private sector.

Larysa Martseva is living in temporary accommodation in Cardiff with her two children and said: "It makes me worried almost every day. I have lost my ability to sleep well.

"When I wake up, I open my mail box and if I see if there is a letter from housing or the Ukrainian Support Team. I'm really scared about what I'll do."

Helen McAdie is the co-founder of the Ukraine Solidarity Hub at Cardiff's Capitol Centre. She understands it was inevitable that the support would come to and end but says there are not enough housing options out there.

Helen said: "A lot of them are in low-skilled, low-paid work because of of the language barrier. So to be able to afford some of the high rentals, they often have to put down six months upfront because they don’t have a guarantor.

"So they’re borrowing money and I’m worried about them bankrupting themselves and ending up into the homeless system, which they’ve tired to avoid."

The Welsh Government is in the process of refreshing its Nation of Sanctuary Plan which looks to support people fleeing persecution from all countries.

This aim is backed by the charity Housing Justice Cymru, with director Bonnie Williams saying: "Until the Ukrainian situation come along not many people realised that hosting is thing. It's actually a vital part of providing accommodation for people seeking asylum.

"We still have 1,400 Ukrainians being hosted but now as that number decreases and Ukrainians move into housing and jobs, we need to see people come forward if they can to help us host people of other nationalities."

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We continue to do everything we can to help people move from short-term welcome centres to more sustainable longer-term accommodation as quickly as possible but there is unprecedented demand for housing.

“To respond to housing pressures, we introduced the Transitional Accommodation Capital Programme to help local authorities and registered social landlords quickly bring forward more good quality longer term accommodation to support everyone in housing need.

“We will continue do everything we can to help move people into longer term accommodation – across Wales and, in line with our ‘no-one left out’ approach, prevent homelessness."