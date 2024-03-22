Wales ready to bring 'fire' to Women's Six Nations

Play Brightcove video

Video report by Issa Farfour

Wales vice-captain Alex Callender says the women in red are ready to bring some "fire" to the Women's Six Nations opening weekend.

Ioan Cunningham's Wales side face Scotland in their opener on Saturday, 23 March, at home in Cardiff Arms Park from 4.45pm onwards.

Ioan Cunningham's side will be hoping to repeat their 34-22 win over Scotland at last year's tournament.

Wales host Scotland and France at the Cardiff Arms Park this year before moving over to the Principality Stadium for their finale against Italy on Saturday, 27 April - their first standalone international at the ground.

They will also travel away to England and Ireland.

The professional outfit of two years will be hoping to attract more bumper crowds, having broken attendance records in 2023 with a sell-out of 8,862 for the visit of the Red Roses, nearly doubling the previous record crowd of 4,962 against Ireland in the opening game of the tournament that same year.

Wales boss Cunningham said of the Scotland opener on Saturday: "Test matches against Scotland have traditionally been close and tight affairs and we are expecting the same on Saturday.

"The support of the Welsh public proved key when we are at the Arms Park during last season’s campaign and all the players are excited to be back in the Welsh capital."

Wales: 15. Jenny Hesketh, 14. Jasmine Joyce, 13. Hannah Jones (capt), 12. Kerin Lake, 11. Nel Metcalfe, 10. Lleucu George, 9. Keira Bevan; 1. Gwenllian Pyrs, 2. Kelsey Jones, 3. Sisilia Tuipulotu, 4. Natalia John, 5. Abbie Fleming, 6. Alisha Butchers, 7. Alex Callender (vice-capt), 8. Bethan Lewis.

Replacements: 16. Carys Phillips, 17. Abbey Constable, 18. Donna Rose, 19. Georgia Evans, 20. Kate Williams, 21. Sian Jones, 22. Niamh Terry, 23. Carys Cox.

