A charity football match for a disabled four-year-old in Wrexham has broken its fundraising target before a ball has even been kicked following celebrity endorsements from some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

The game on Saturday will raise money for Louis Perrin, who was born with a rare genetic variant which causes painful leg spasms, limited mobility, epilepsy and cerebral palsy.

Wrexham FC co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny collectively donated £10,000, while Welsh acting icon Michael Sheen gave a further £5,000.

However, Louis' parents Aaron and Charlotte, both aged 32, said the whole community got behind the fundraising effort after they set up a JustGiving page with the aim of raising £40,000 to adapt their home.

Louis is an avid Wrexham fan. Credit: Charlotte Perrin/PA Images

Mrs Perrin said the amount of money raised was not something they were "expecting at all."

Saturday's match will be played between Wrexham Police FC and North Wales Dragons at Colliers Park.

Wrexham Police FC, which is made up of off-duty officers from North Wales Police, set up a separate JustGiving page to feed into the family's main page.

Mrs Perrin, who works in emergency services herself, said the whole family is "excited" to watch the match, adding "Louis loves watching any football."

She added one of the players, Sergeant Dave Smith, "is trying to get him [Louis] a Wrexham police top to wear, so fingers crossed.”

Mrs Perrin said the support and donations from Reynolds, McElhenny and Sheen had been a "highlight."

Sergeant Dave Smith said: “It’s just so lovely to see that people can come together collectively to do something so special for Louis’s family," adding their story hit a chord with him as he has a son the same age as Louis.

Talking about the moment he found out the family had reached their £40,000 goal, he added: "I remember getting a message off Charlotte to say that the target has been reached and I felt so overwhelmed and so happy thinking about what the money could do for them."

The 37-year-old said he had sent the Wrexham owners an invite to the match, although he added: “I imagine their schedules will be quite busy.”

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny have jointly donated £10,000. Credit: PA Images

The policeman revealed he met McElhenny earlier this month and said it was "great" to be able to thank him for his support.

Talking about other parts of the fundraising effort, Louis's mum Charlotte said "it was really nice" her son's nursery took them to the target with a "sponsored toddle."

Sergeant Dave Smith said it was 'great' to be able to thank Rob McElhenny for his support when he met him earlier this week. Credit: Wrexham Police FC/PA Images

A charity raffle and quiz night, as well as a local salon running a "crazy hair day," have also contributed.

Mrs Perrin said: “Everyone’s got their own lives and commitments, but it’s really nice that people are going all-out to help us.”

Work on the house to make it suitable for Louis will start in the next few weeks, beginning with the shell of the extension which will contain a wet room and Louis's bedroom.

The latter is expected to be covered in football decorations.

