Wales have narrowly lost their opening Women's Six Nations game against Scotland by 20 points to 18.

After a tough match at Cardiff Arms Park, tries from Coreen Grant and Rhona Lloyd on behalf of the visitors proved the difference, alongside a strong performance from fly-half Helen Nelson, who contributed 10 points.

Wales put up a valiant fight, with a try from prop Sisilia Tuipulotu putting Scotland's lead under threat.

Her try followed a period of sustained pressure from Wales, with Tuipulotu scoring after fellow prop Gwenllian Pyrs attempted to make it over the Scottish line herself from a tap-and-go penalty.

Wales put up a strong defence for large portions of the match. Credit: PA Images

It was a game of ebbs and flows, with Scotland then going on the attack. However, Wales managed to keep them out for a sustained period.

Things became slightly more comfortable for the visitors as Nelson cooly put away a penalty kick to give Scotland a seven point lead with just six minutes to play.

Wales were given renewed hope when Alex Callender scored a try to with less than two minutes left, but Wales' fly-half Lleucu George missed the conversion which would have drawn them level.

Ioan Cunnigham's team will be disappointed not to have come out on top, especially after coming so close, although there was cause for optimism in the performance.

Scotland, meanwhile, made their own bit of history today. It was their first win ever in Wales.

Having shown signs of promise against Scotland, Wales' next match is away against England. Credit: PA Images

It also sees their winning streak extend to seven matches.

Wales finished last year's tournament third and their job is going to be that much harder trying to improve this campaign.

They need to recover quickly as they face reigning champions England next weekend at Ashton Gate in Bristol.

Before that, England will play Italy in Rome tomorrow.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...