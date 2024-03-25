A former Swansea City ball boy turned entrepreneur has been named on The Times' millionaires under 30 list.

Charlie Morgan founded his own vodka brand in 2015 with childhood best friend Jackson Quinn.

Since then, Au Vodka has grown to 52 employees at its Swansea base and sold over 1.6 million bottles, reporting a profit of $15 million.

Both Morgan and Quinn are estimated to be worth around £55 million.

British DJ Charlie Sloth also owns a part of the company.

But two years before founding the company, Morgan hit the headlines for a different reason.

As a 17-year-old ball boy for Swansea City in their League Cup semi-final against Chelsea, he allegedly attempted to waste time in the final minutes of the match, by shielding the ball from Eden Hazard when it went out for a corner.

Hazard was given a red card for kicking the teenager in frustration.

Swansea went on to win the game and knock Chelsea out, and eventually lift the League Cup.

11 years after their first less-than-friendly meeting, Hazard reunited with Charlie to try some of his product and congratulate him on his success.

"You have come a long in way in 11 years my friend." he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The distinctive gold bottles of vodka have been endorsed by the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul, and football legend Ronaldinho.

Charlie is also set to inherit from his father Martin Morgan who is the owner of the Morgan's Hotel and one of the directors of Swansea City FC.

